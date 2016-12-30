Happy Home Church

Our morning service began with a good morning to all. Bro. Mac led us all for the prayer requests. Bro. Mac led in prayer. We had the pledges for the flags and for the Bible. We sang for Jesus. We gathered the Sunday school gifts with Bro. Gregg blessing them. Sunday school classes began with Bro. Gregg greeting all with a good morning. He used scripture from Luke 2:21-52. The lesson was titled The Childhood of the Son of Man. Our key verse was found in Luke 2:40. We had lots of discussion and comments about the lesson. It was a very good lesson. We gathered the Sunday school gifts with Bro. Gregg blessing them.

It was time to sing. The choir was in good voice. We sang some Christmas songs. We had a Christmas play by the young people. Sister Carla had to fill in for some who were sick, but it turned out good. God blesses us in so many ways.

We will be having services New Year’s Eve night at 7:00 p.m. There will be singing and Bible trivia. Come and join us for a good time in the Lord.

Services Sunday morning as usual and Sunday night we will have communion.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.