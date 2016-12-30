Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendant and prayer was given by Bro. James Moore. After a good Sunday school lesson taught by Ronnie Epps, our lesson was The Birth of Jesus from Luke 2:4-15. We sang several songs. Specials by Janice Cotrone. Lena Ingram and Elsie Atchison. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Isaiah 7:6-7, Matthew 1:20-23. He prayed. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Bro. James Moore.

Sunday night services were dismissed.

Those visiting Elsie Atchison Monday were Bridgett and Myson Loveless, Aaliyay Irby, Debbie Ritter and Lisa Wheeless. Tuesday visitors were Debbie Ritter and Charla Heinlein. Wednesday, Lena and Peyton Ingram and Myson Loveless visited Elsie. Friday, Debbie Ritter spent time with Elsie. Saturday, Karan, Larry, Bret, Makayla, Easton and Brian Vinson, Lena Ingram, Casey, Chrystal, Cody, Caleb and Chylynn Johnson, Ashton Bewley, Janiece Moore, Charla, Teona and Silas Heinlein all visited Elsie. Sunday visitors were Noel and Donna Atchison, Lena, Terrill and Peyton Ingram, Jessica, Riley and Cheyenne Willis, Brad, Bridgett and Myson Loveless, Aaliyah Irby, Carol, Jessie, Santana, Titus Allen, Charla, Teona, Miquia Heinlein and Tillie Wheeless.