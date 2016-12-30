Eastern Gate and Around the Mountain

I sure hope you all had a great Christmas. We think of the Christmas season as coming to a close, but in reality, we should keep Christmas in our hearts year round. Christmas is really all about the love God has for us and the gift of His son. We are to show that love each and every day, not just on Christmas Day. I have put away my Christmas decorations, but yet, here we are telling you about our Christmas program at church. We had to cancel our program because of the bad weather, so, New Year’s Eve, we are going to do our program instead of singing like we normally do. We will start at 7:00, have our program and then eat and hope everyone stays around to fellowship with each other. What a great way to bring in the New Year. I have to confess, I will probably not make it till midnight, but it’s the thought that counts.

We had church services Sunday, Christmas Day and had a nice crowd out to serve God on this the day we celebrate His birth. We didn’t have Sunday School just church. We started with congregational singing, then the youth sang; Jon and Deanna sang, as did I. Jon also sang a song with help from a lot of kids. Jon’s message was from Luke.

We dismissed Sunday night, so everyone could go home and have Christmas with their families.

I hosted Christmas dinner here for my kids and grandkids Friday night. We had a fun night of games and presents. I love family time, when we can be together, just enjoying each others company. I think that is always my best gift. Saturday, Roger and I went to my brother, Howard’s, and had Christmas with their family and had a great time.

Well, it’s time to start thinking about New Year’s resolutions. Lose weight, get healthy, exercise more, sound familiar? What we need to think about are the things that really matter. Spending more time with family, putting God first in our lives, these are the things that make life full of love and make every day like Christmas.

Hope your New Year is full of God’s blessings.