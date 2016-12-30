Dogwood Ramblings

I’ve heard some comments about not having the Ramblings in last week’s paper. Sorry about that. Just seemed I needed some time off. Like so many other families we had some illness and some travel inconveniences. It is prayed you had a holy and blessed Christmas and that 2017 finds you healthy, wealthy and wise. And, that you have been able to avoid the nasty flu that has been affecting so many.

Our weather has been all over the place from wet to freezing to snow to heavy fog and it is hoped you and your loved ones got through all of this safely. Traffic on Hwy. 14 has been quite light, probably due to the fog. Annie Stillings got me to doctor appointments and to the office last week for some work…and a tad bit of shopping. I don’t like shopping, but managed to get things done and I am thankful for remembering lists and for the giving of Annie’s time.

Liz and Gene Waldrip sent greetings from Texas, as does my son Ryan. Lots of e-mail Christmas greetings arrived here and asked me to pass on greetings. With my vision problem no cards were mailed this year, or the last two years. Several have asked me for the recipe for cauliflower soup and typing up the recipe has been a challenge – but worth the time. Guess I should type it up in Word for keeping and passing it along as it is a keeper.

One unpleasant comment was received for the Christmas lights shining on my home, a delightful gift from my son Randy. I find the lights nice and relaxing – they turn on about 5 p.m. and go off on their own about 8 a.m., reminding me of fireflies in green and red as they “bounce” off the house. One comment was received that I didn’t have the Salvation Army on the “good” list a couple of weeks ago, my bad. They were far more helpful than others when we had the fire here in 2001 – and of course, the local churches were so supportive. We are constantly battered on TV to help animal causes, but I have had no luck in getting information from them – and their ads do bring tears, just as those for little children, such as St. Jude’s.

A nice young man in New York State named Eric Thesier placed an engagement ring on Rachelle Boeddeker’s hand this morning and she is bubbling over with joy. Congratulations to Eric and Rachelle! I heard from all my sons and some of my grandchildren this past weekend. Family is so important!

Have you ever questioned who you are and why you exist? There is a reason and it is not for us to question why, just to wonder what we can do to make life better for others and to fulfill our potential as one of God’s children as we fend off Satan’s minions. Think about New Year’s Resolutions and see if you can keep them for a week!!!! Pray for each other.