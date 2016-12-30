County Line

Donna Dodson came by on Monday. On Tuesday she and Melanie Breeding went to Springfield.

Donna came by on Wednesday and on Friday she took me to town.

Rheba Pool hosted a Christmas gathering for her family one day.

June Dodson had her Christmas on Saturday in Ava at noon. Those attending from Ava were David and Donna Dodson, Michael Dodson, Chase and Bryse, Keith and Melanie Breeding, Reece, Megan, Quin and Macee; from Mountain Home, Arkansas – Kathy and Jeff Thompson, Dwight and Wendy Blount, Darren, Tristan and Legend; from Springfield, MO – Wanda and Willie Strausbaugh; from Nixa, MO – Amanda Breeding and friend, Tyler, Gracie, Kody and Karter, Cody and Sami Freeman and Hailey.

John and Jo Stephens came by on Saturday. They had Christmas on Sunday at the home of their granddaughter and husband in Mountain Grove, Frank and Jordan Lada. Max and Kathy Stephens, Eric Stephens, Lana Stephens, Jane Call, Lisa Hensley and Seth Hensley also attended.

Reece Goforth and Megan Goforth visited Dale and Glenda Evans on Saturday to get their gifts.

Johnnie and Debra Reed had Christmas in Linsborg, KS. with their daughters and families, Miquel and Tiffany Ayala also had family there from Mexico.

Those here for Christmas were David and Donna Dodson, Michael and Corrina Dodson, Chase and Bryse, Keith and Melanie Breeding, Reece, Megan, Quin and Macee, Butch and Diana Davis, Amy Iott, Ronnie, Dalton, Axle and Challa, Dominick, Cedrick, and Ashlin, Bently Iott, Emily and Dylan, Logan and friend, and Danny Bushong. I appreciate all for my gifts.

Quin, Macee and Bryse spent Sunday night with David and Donna.

Jo Stephens, Kevin and Sandy Rackley and CJ were here Sunday evening.

Happy Birthday in January to myself the 5th, Lennox Torres the 6th, Butch Davis the 6th, Kathy Stephens the 7th, Cedrick Bristol the 12th, David Dodson the 20th, Daytona Bushong the 17th, Emily Iott the 9th and Cody Goforth the 30th.