Church of the Living God

Everyone was so happy to be back together at church today. We started our service with prayer and then for devotions, Sister Norma had us all say the Lord’s Prayer together. It is found in Matthew chapter 6, starting in verse 9. The entire chapter is a wonderful message to read. Then we lifted our prayer requests up to the Lord.

Sister Linda was not able to be with us today, so Sister Susan taught the Sunday school lesson from 1st Corinthians, starting in chapter 10 and 11. It was a good lesson about keeping our eyes on God and not the things of this world. We all sang some wonderful Christmas songs and there were special songs from Sisters Norma and Susan.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Luke chapter 2, verses 1-20. The Christmas story of Jesus birth. Not just that he was born, but why he came. He willingly came knowing he would suffer and die for man’s sin. He knew many would not accept him. He did it anyway, because he loves us so much. We should never forget the price he paid so our souls could be free. A wonderful message.

We pray that everyone had a wonderful and blessed Christmas, and that Christ was the center of it in all hearts. Hope to see everyone at church next Sunday.