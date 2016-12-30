Breedon Church

We sang Christmas carols during our opening. Clara Lafferty led the opening prayer.

Opening Sunday school Joe Lafferty read Isaiah 9:6. Since it was Christmas, everyone had Christmas with their families. Joe preached in St. John the 16th chapter, “For God so loved the world, He gave His only Son.” We had a short message and then fixed lunch. Our children were there. We had a good time and enjoyed being together.

Lee Hampton and Wilma stayed for lunch with us. Lee dismissed our morning service and turned thanks. We hope everyone had a blessed Christmas.

We had no Sunday night service.

Until next week, God bless.