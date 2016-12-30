Black Jack Church

What a very Merry Christmas we had at Blackjack Church this Sunday, December 25, 2016. The wet weather did not dampen our joyful spirits as family members and guests came together to honor Jesus’s birthday. Of course, the actual day of His birth is not certain; but the world has proclaimed this day to celebrate Jesus’s birthday. He is not with us to receive gifts from us; so, we gift one another instead.

Following our prayer time and worship, Pastor Vic Murdy preached his sermon entitled “Why Christmas?” In Genesis 2 and 3, Pastor Vic read scriptures about Adam and Eve who God created to fellowship with Him forever. Why did we need a Saviour? Death did not exist. Adam and Eve were to dress the garden and not to eat of the tree of good and evil. The curse of death came with the sin of disobedience of Adam and Eve. They were suddenly aware of their nakedness after eating the forbidden fruit and hid from God. The first death was to the animal that God killed to provide clothing for them. Then, they were cast out of the garden. Now, we need a Saviour to save us from death. In Isaiah 7 and chapter 9, we hear about the promise of a Saviour. The sacrifice of unwilling animals to die for sin was not effectual. The sacrificial process had to be repeated every year. But the prophet declared unto Ahaz in 7:14,15 that …”.Behold a virgin shall conceive and bear a son and shall call his name Immanual. Butter and honey shall he eat, that he may know to refuse the evil and choose the good”. Chapter 9:6, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder; and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon his kingdom to order it and to establish it with judgment and with justice from henceforth even for ever. The zeal of The Lord of Hosts will perform this”.

The evidence of the birth of our Saviour is found in Luke 1 and 2.

Joseph was espoused to Mary, a virgin whom God chose to bring forth His Son as a man into the world. God used angels and dreams to tell Joseph to marry his espoused, that Mary had been chosen to bring forth the Messiah. Shepherds tending sheep heard the proclamation of the Lord’s birth. In Matthew 2, the Magi were guided by a Star to the place where Jesus was and brought gifts. This gift-giving practice is followed today. In order for Jesus to proclaim victory over all sin, He had to be like us and be tempted and tried like us. Though He was, He alone led a sinless life. He was born to die for all sin and kept Himself as the perfect, effectual sacrifice. The gift of our Heavenly Father to us was His son. Jesus’s gift to us was liberty from death through salvation in His name. The best gift we can receive is this understanding and salvation. All other gifts continue to show our love for each other. What a way to honor the Lord’s birthday by remembering why He came and what He did for each one of us. He is always waiting for us to turn to Him and be set free from death, hell and the grave.

We enjoyed a wonderful dinner and great time of fellowship following a gift exchange. Next Sunday we will have another dinner following morning service at 10:00 a.m. Evening service begins at 5:00 p.m.

There will not be a Watch Night Service. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 417-543-3659. All are welcomed to join us for service.

Have a blessed week.