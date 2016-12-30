Darlene Sorensen and Norma Stillings sang and played a Mandolin and Autoharp for the Veterans at the Heart of the Ozarks last Wednesday morning. A couple of boys from Teen Harvest brought guitars to accompany them and helped with the vocals. Members of DAR, American Legion, VFW, and Women’s Auxiliaries had gifts and cookies for each veteran and veteran’s spouse there.

Norma went back Friday to help with the music for the Residents’ Christmas Dinner and Party. Each resident had gifts under the tree. Connie Burris does a good job seeing that there are gifts for everyone.

Norma Stillings and Lola Mayberry drove to Rocky Ridge in Mansfield to play the piano and sing for residents there, Monday.

Pastor Bob and Darlene Sorensen hosted the Annual Church Christmas Party at their home, Friday evening. There was plenty of good food and a lot of visiting as well.

There was a special Christmas service Sunday morning at Bethany Baptist Church with the “Soup and Pie” Fellowship and card and gift exchange afterward. The Jubilee Singers sang. Pastor Bob Sorensen brought his message from Titus 2:11-15.

How should we best honor Jesus Christ on Christmas Day and all the year? We must consider the past, how the grace of God brought his salvation that appeared to all men in the form of a Holy Baby that was placed in a manger at his birth. We must concentrate on how to live godly in the present age and avoid worldly lusts. We must think on the blessed hope, the appearing of Jesus and put our faith in a “Coming King,” not in the world system. We must also communicate the truth and speak of Jesus, his salvation, his grace, and keep our focus on Him.