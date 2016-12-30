Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Fact: The biggest shopping day of the 2016 holiday season was December 17, according to NRF’s latest survey conducted by Prosper Insights. The 156 million shoppers expected for Super Saturday exceeded the 154 million estimated for Thanksgiving weekend. But holiday shopping is far from over: 12 percent said they wouldn’t buy their last gift until December 23, and nearly half of consumers plan to shop the week after Christmas. https://nrf.com/resources/consumer-data/holiday-headquarters

It seems like everyone has advice for “the best” gifts for the holidays. And most all of them have some thing in common: Gifts are something you purchase with money, and gifts are objects you give to someone else. Yet when we study what the Bible tells us about the greatest gift ever given, it had nothing to do with money or objects. This gift came to us in the form of a person.

But you don’t hear much about some holiday gifts that are completely overlooked. If a gift is given to communicate love toward someone else, then one way to show you care is to spend time with others. What would a wife think if her husband said, “Honey, this year I’d like to give you the gift of my time. I’m committed to spend 30 minutes a day, at least five days a week, sitting down and connecting with you.”

Another gift we often overlook is the gift of service. Some people specifically take time during the holidays to serve in a soup kitchen or even go on a mission trip. While sending your funds to support an overseas project is important, more of us could probably roll up our sleeves to serve others in our community as a volunteer. Of course, you don’t need to leave home to carry out service toward others.

Commercialization has shaped our views on giving gifts, and some are turned off by all the glittery advertisements. It’s not bad to buy gifts for others, yet there is balance. If you are shopping for others, instead of picking up things that will not add any lasting value to their life, why not carefully choose items that will help improve their health or their relationship with God?

It’s fun to surprise people with unique gifts during the holidays, but often it does not communicate love toward another like time, service, or items that may make a lasting change in their hearts. Jesus came into this world empty-handed, but He left with the first-fruits of His work on saving lives. Christ gave Himself and led people to God. His life is a continuous outflowing of grace to our world. Have you shared His gift with others? It’s NOT too late!

“If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask Him!”—Matthew 7:11.

We enjoyed blessed fellowship and services this past Sabbath as we worshipped with many of our extended families visiting for the holidays. The children shared a Christmas carol with the hand bells and were able to include visiting children, as well, since the only requirement is to know their colors to be able to play when signaled. Jennifer Opeka, still suffering from jet lag, shared some pictures and stories from Tanzania, where she spent the last four months. She will be sharing more about her time there in the near future. Ed and Linda Kennedy’s family visiting from Alaska also blessed us with their daughter, Melony, sharing a beautiful special music. Their son-in-law, Pastor Jeff Coleman, delivered the message fairly last minute due to Pastor Wiles being sick.

Please join us for Saturday services or for our mid-week meeting on Tuesdays a 6:30 p.m. There are no further gardening classes scheduled. Many were blessed by the education received from these classes this past year. We appreciate the Perlees dedication to this and sharing their time and wisdom with us.

The Community Services Center located on the church property gives away clothing every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. Stats for November are 168 people served, 1,435 items given away, and 124 hours volunteered. We appreciate your support enabling us to assist those in need.

If we can be of assistance to you, you may contact the church at 683-5713, Pastor Craig Wiles at 417-830-4039 or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org.

May God bless and keep you as we enter 2017!