Mark came last Monday and took me to my doctor in Ozark, a red wasp had stung me on the top of my foot so I didn’t want to drive myself. Cash Gas filled my tank and got their cake. Violet came that afternoon and picked up their Christmas cake.

I went to my O.E.S. meeting that night. I took my news in last Tuesday and got more carrots.

Visiting in my home last week were Dennis Posey, Dorthy Herrell, Tyler Watterson, Kay Hutchison, Ellis Blakey, Judy Wilson, Kristie Blakey, Michelle Blakey.

I received .5 of an inch of rain in my gage last week.

Saturday evening Sherry and Mark Weston came and put up my Christmas tree and cleaned my front room. I sure appreciate them for that.

Sunday for Christmas in my home first was the Lord, Ellis Blakey, Monica and Joel Reemes, Chase Blakey, Blythe and Chasnea, Lakota Blakey, Tevin Reid, Johnathan and Annie Blakey, Alexia and Owen, Justin and Tara Coonce, Jett and Haven, Kendra and Trae Shelton and Finley, Brittany Sturgeon and Lincoln, JK was sick so he didn’t come, Chad and Laura Blakey. Michelle Blakey came after she worked a while that morning. All stayed for dinner except Chad and Laura. Presents were passed out then we had a wonderful dinner with turkey and ham and all that goes with it. When all had gone I went to sleep at 6 and woke up at midnight.

I took a cold the last couple of days so sleep did me good.

I appreciate the Douglas County Herald for my gift.